Shayne & CO. LLC Has $846,000 Stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (PM)

Shayne & CO. LLC maintained its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,699 shares of the company’s stock at the end of the third quarter. Philip Morris International makes up approximately 0.7% of Shayne & CO. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Shayne & CO. LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $846,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 34.8% in the second quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 349,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,570,000 after buying an additional 90,355 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 7.0% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 562,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,206,000 after buying an additional 36,563 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the second quarter worth about $1,624,000. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.4% in the second quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank now owns 13,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,334,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Visionary Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.9% in the second quarter. Visionary Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,760,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. 70.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) traded down 0.03% during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $91.58. 2,547,832 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $90.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.09. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.46 and a 12 month high of $104.20. The stock has a market cap of $142.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.91 and a beta of 0.88.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.02. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 8.77% and a negative return on equity of 59.94%. The company earned $6.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.24 EPS. Philip Morris International’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post $4.50 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be paid a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 20th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.54%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 99.52%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PM. Zacks Investment Research lowered Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Sunday, September 25th. Jefferies Group initiated coverage on Philip Morris International in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $96.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup Inc. initiated coverage on Philip Morris International in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $106.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.61.

In other Philip Morris International news, Director Jun Makihara acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $89.22 per share, with a total value of $178,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc is a holding company engaged in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes, other tobacco products and other nicotine-containing products in markets outside of the United States. The Company’s products are sold in over 180 markets. Its segments include European Union; Eastern Europe, Middle East & Africa; Asia, and Latin America & Canada.

