Sei Investments Co. Has $3,213,000 Position in Lithia Motors Inc. (LAD)

Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Lithia Motors Inc. (NYSE:LAD) by 20.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,635 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,806 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.13% of Lithia Motors worth $3,213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capstone Asset Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 10.9% in the second quarter. Capstone Asset Management Co. now owns 9,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after buying an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. purchased a new stake in Lithia Motors during the second quarter worth approximately $270,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Lithia Motors by 2.9% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Redwood Investments LLC boosted its stake in Lithia Motors by 19.8% in the second quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 50,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,562,000 after buying an additional 8,272 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Lithia Motors by 3.1% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 49,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,547,000 after buying an additional 1,513 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lithia Motors Inc. (NYSE:LAD) traded down 1.03% during midday trading on Friday, reaching $97.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 201,495 shares. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $91.82 and a 200-day moving average of $85.81. The company has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 1.66. Lithia Motors Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.70 and a 1-year high of $110.33.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.10. The company earned $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. Lithia Motors had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 22.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.03 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lithia Motors Inc. will post $7.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 8th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.33%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on LAD shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Lithia Motors in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Lithia Motors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. KeyCorp began coverage on Lithia Motors in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Stephens set a $114.00 price target on Lithia Motors and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lithia Motors presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.20.

In other news, Director Susan O. Cain sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.71, for a total value of $71,032.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,141 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,339,294.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Sidney B. Deboer sold 17,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $1,672,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 138,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,117,315. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lithia Motors Company Profile

Lithia Motors, Inc is an operator of automotive franchises and a retailer of new and used vehicles and services. The Company operates in three segments: Domestic, Import and Luxury. Its Domestic segment consists of retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles of Chrysler, General Motors and Ford.

