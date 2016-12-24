Seaport Global Securities Comments on The KEYW Holding Corp.’s FY2016 Earnings (KEYW)

The KEYW Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:KEYW) – Equities researchers at Seaport Global Securities issued their FY2016 EPS estimates for The KEYW Holding Corp. in a research note issued on Wednesday. Seaport Global Securities analyst J. Sullivan anticipates that the brokerage will earn $0.15 per share for the year. Seaport Global Securities currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for The KEYW Holding Corp.’s Q4 2016 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q1 2017 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q2 2017 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q3 2017 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q4 2017 earnings at $0.05 EPS and FY2017 earnings at $0.18 EPS.
Separately, Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of The KEYW Holding Corp. in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.42.
Shares of The KEYW Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:KEYW) opened at 11.91 on Friday. The stock’s market cap is $479.38 million. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.46 and a 200 day moving average of $10.81. The KEYW Holding Corp. has a one year low of $3.91 and a one year high of $13.57.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Granite Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The KEYW Holding Corp. during the third quarter worth approximately $1,871,000. Emerald Acquisition Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of The KEYW Holding Corp. during the second quarter worth about $3,630,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of The KEYW Holding Corp. during the second quarter worth about $5,214,000. True Bearing Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of The KEYW Holding Corp. during the second quarter worth about $604,000. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of The KEYW Holding Corp. by 14.5% in the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 118,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,175,000 after buying an additional 14,938 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.94% of the company’s stock.
The KEYW Holding Corp. Company Profile
The KEYW Holding Corporation (KEYW) is a provider of cybersecurity, cyber superiority and geospatial intelligence solutions to the United States Government defense, intelligence and national security agencies, and commercial enterprises. The Company operates through two segments: Government Solutions and Commercial Cyber Solutions.
