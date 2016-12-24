Schlumberger NV (SLB) Stake Boosted by Stewart & Patten Co. LLC

Stewart & Patten Co. LLC boosted its position in Schlumberger NV (NYSE:SLB) by 1.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 145,281 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,592 shares during the period. Schlumberger NV comprises 2.2% of Stewart & Patten Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger NV were worth $11,425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Schlumberger NV by 33.4% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 89,278,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,060,142,000 after buying an additional 22,351,159 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schlumberger NV by 12.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 88,801,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,022,460,000 after buying an additional 10,096,266 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Schlumberger NV by 10.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 63,598,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,029,383,000 after buying an additional 5,820,269 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Schlumberger NV by 51.8% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,778,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,253,000 after buying an additional 3,335,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Acquisition Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Schlumberger NV during the second quarter worth $262,975,000. 77.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Schlumberger NV (NYSE:SLB) opened at 85.51 on Friday. The company’s market cap is $118.97 billion. Schlumberger NV has a 12 month low of $59.60 and a 12 month high of $87.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $82.71 and its 200-day moving average is $80.21.

Schlumberger NV (NYSE:SLB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.03. The firm earned $7 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.24 billion. Schlumberger NV had a negative net margin of 8.78% and a positive return on equity of 5.06%. Schlumberger NV’s revenue was down 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Schlumberger NV will post $1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 5th. Schlumberger NV’s dividend payout ratio is presently -108.70%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SLB. Vetr raised shares of Schlumberger NV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.37 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Jefferies Group raised shares of Schlumberger NV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Schlumberger NV in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup Inc. cut their target price on shares of Schlumberger NV from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Schlumberger NV from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.55.

In other Schlumberger NV news, VP Gerard Martellozo sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.83, for a total transaction of $424,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Ashok Belani sold 46,577 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.50, for a total transaction of $3,982,333.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 125,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,742,391. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger NV Company Profile

Schlumberger N.V. is a supplier of technology, integrated project management and information solutions to the international oil and gas exploration and production industry. The Company operates in the oilfield service markets through three groups: Reservoir Characterization, Drilling and Production. Reservoir Characterization Group consists of the principal technologies involved in finding and defining hydrocarbon resources.

