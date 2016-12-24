Ruth’s Hospitality Group Inc. (RUTH) Shares Bought by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Ruth’s Hospitality Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH) by 2.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 64,009 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,655 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.20% of Ruth’s Hospitality Group worth $903,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mason Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ruth’s Hospitality Group during the second quarter valued at about $105,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 112.6% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 5,567 shares during the last quarter. KCG Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Ruth’s Hospitality Group during the second quarter valued at about $168,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new stake in Ruth’s Hospitality Group during the second quarter valued at about $172,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 6.4% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 12,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH) traded up 0.55% on Friday, hitting $18.25. The stock had a trading volume of 91,893 shares. Ruth’s Hospitality Group Inc. has a one year low of $13.74 and a one year high of $19.65. The stock has a market cap of $559.16 million, a PE ratio of 19.58 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.56 and its 200 day moving average is $15.89.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. The firm earned $83.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.49 million. Ruth’s Hospitality Group had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 34.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Ruth’s Hospitality Group Inc. will post $0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on RUTH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 24th. Raymond James Financial Inc. upgraded Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th.

In related news, COO Kevin W. Toomy sold 40,971 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.54, for a total transaction of $677,660.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 170,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,817,969.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.74% of the company’s stock.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group Company Profile

Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc develops and operates fine dining restaurants under the name, Ruth’s Chris Steak House. The Company operates through two segments: the Company-owned steakhouse restaurant segment and the franchise operations segment. The Company’s Ruth’s Chris restaurants cater to special occasion diners and frequent customers, in addition to the business clientele.

