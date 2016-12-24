RSP Permian Inc. (NYSE:RSPP) VP William Huck sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.13, for a total value of $270,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 339,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,336,843.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

William Huck also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 2nd, William Huck sold 6,000 shares of RSP Permian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.09, for a total value of $216,540.00.

On Wednesday, October 19th, William Huck sold 6,000 shares of RSP Permian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.15, for a total value of $252,900.00.

On Wednesday, October 5th, William Huck sold 6,000 shares of RSP Permian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.79, for a total value of $238,740.00.

Shares of RSP Permian Inc. (NYSE:RSPP) opened at 45.26 on Friday. The firm’s market cap is $5.75 billion. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $42.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.42. RSP Permian Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.74 and a 1-year high of $46.44.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “RSP Permian Inc. (RSPP) VP Sells $270,780.00 in Stock” was published by The Vista Voice and is the sole property of of The Vista Voice. If you are accessing this piece on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark legislation. The correct version of this piece can be read at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2016/12/24/rsp-permian-inc-rspp-vp-sells-270780-00-in-stock/1131873.html.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. FBR & Co reduced their price objective on RSP Permian to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Stephens raised RSP Permian from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised RSP Permian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. KeyCorp increased their target price on RSP Permian to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co. cut RSP Permian from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.72.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RSPP. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in RSP Permian during the third quarter worth $31,509,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in RSP Permian by 14.9% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,442,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,887,000 after buying an additional 705,142 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in RSP Permian during the third quarter worth $18,528,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in RSP Permian by 69.6% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,149,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,117,000 after buying an additional 472,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in RSP Permian by 29.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,929,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,327,000 after buying an additional 437,513 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.24% of the company’s stock.

About RSP Permian

RSP Permian, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company focused on the acquisition, exploration, development and production of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin of West Texas. The Company operates through the oil and natural gas exploration and production industry in the United States segment.

Receive News & Ratings for RSP Permian Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RSP Permian Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.