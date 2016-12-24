Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc. (RBA) Position Reduced by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank reduced its position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc. (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) by 4.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 174,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,900 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.16% of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers worth $6,130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 2.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 353,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,939,000 after buying an additional 7,264 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the second quarter worth approximately $220,000. FineMark National Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 2.4% in the second quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 4,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 16.1% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,973,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,651,000 after buying an additional 273,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 1.2% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 18,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.18% of the company’s stock.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc. (NYSE:RBA) traded up 2.21% during trading on Friday, reaching $36.03. 841,062 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The company’s 50 day moving average is $37.47 and its 200-day moving average is $34.36. The stock has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.81 and a beta of 0.67. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.03 and a 52-week high of $39.96.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. The company earned $128.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.06 million. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a return on equity of 17.38% and a net margin of 19.91%. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc. will post $1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Investors of record on Monday, November 28th were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 23rd. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.67%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. RBC Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a research report on Friday, December 16th. TD Securities reissued a “reduce” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.73.

In related news, VP Douglas William Olive sold 5,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total value of $203,850.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,850. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated is a holding company. The Company is an auctioneer of industrial equipment. The Company is engaged in selling industrial equipment and other assets for the construction, agricultural, transportation, energy, mining, forestry, material handling, marine and real estate industries at its unreserved auctions and online marketplaces.

