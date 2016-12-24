Rice Energy Inc. (RICE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Rice Energy Inc. (NYSE:RICE) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-nine analysts that are presently covering the firm. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $28.90.

RICE has been the topic of several recent research reports. National Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Rice Energy in a research report on Monday, November 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Rice Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Jefferies Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Rice Energy in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. cut shares of Rice Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “not rated” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, KLR Group boosted their price target on shares of Rice Energy from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 3rd.

Rice Energy (NYSE:RICE) opened at 21.93 on Monday. The stock’s market cap is $4.44 billion. Rice Energy has a 52-week low of $7.92 and a 52-week high of $29.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.31 and its 200-day moving average is $24.09.

Rice Energy (NYSE:RICE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.39. Rice Energy had a negative net margin of 61.58% and a positive return on equity of 0.75%. The business earned $198.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Rice Energy will post $0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider James Wilmot Rogers sold 85,544 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.66, for a total value of $2,195,059.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 89,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,303,780.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Rice Energy by 71.9% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,378,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,550,000 after buying an additional 2,667,168 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Rice Energy during the third quarter valued at $307,000. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. increased its stake in Rice Energy by 68.5% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. now owns 154,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,038,000 after buying an additional 62,889 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Rice Energy by 529.2% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 573,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,974,000 after buying an additional 482,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Rice Energy during the third quarter valued at $3,948,000. 91.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rice Energy Company Profile

Rice Energy Inc (Rice Energy) is an independent natural gas and oil company. The Company is engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of natural gas, oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) properties in the Appalachian Basin. The Company conducts its operations through two segments: Exploration and Production, and Midstream.

