Research Analysts Set Expectations for Regency Centers Corp.’s FY2016 Earnings (REG)

Regency Centers Corp. (NYSE:REG) – SunTrust Banks issued their FY2016 earnings estimates for shares of Regency Centers Corp. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. SunTrust Banks analyst K. Kim expects that the brokerage will post earnings of $3.26 per share for the year. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Regency Centers Corp.’s Q4 2016 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q1 2017 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q2 2017 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q3 2017 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q4 2017 earnings at $0.88 EPS and FY2017 earnings at $3.44 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on REG. Argus upgraded Regency Centers Corp. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, December 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet downgraded Regency Centers Corp. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Jefferies Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Regency Centers Corp. in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Evercore ISI upgraded Regency Centers Corp. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Regency Centers Corp. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.45.

WARNING: This article was first posted by The Vista Voice and is the sole property of of The Vista Voice. If you are viewing this article on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark law. The correct version of this article can be viewed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2016/12/24/research-analysts-set-expectations-for-regency-centers-corp-s-fy2016-earnings-reg/1131761.html.

Shares of Regency Centers Corp. (NYSE:REG) opened at 67.45 on Friday. Regency Centers Corp. has a 52-week low of $65.16 and a 52-week high of $85.35. The company has a market cap of $7.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.27 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $67.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.05.

Regency Centers Corp. (NYSE:REG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.01. Regency Centers Corp. had a return on equity of 6.61% and a net margin of 20.55%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Regency Centers Corp. during the third quarter worth approximately $745,000. Adelante Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Regency Centers Corp. by 30.1% in the third quarter. Adelante Capital Management LLC now owns 675,751 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,364,000 after buying an additional 156,303 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Regency Centers Corp. by 8.7% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 475,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,842,000 after buying an additional 38,231 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Regency Centers Corp. by 104.7% in the third quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 31,594 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,448,000 after buying an additional 16,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. boosted its stake in shares of Regency Centers Corp. by 16.7% in the third quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 7,854 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $609,000 after buying an additional 1,124 shares in the last quarter. 98.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Bryce Blair acquired 1,486 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $66.92 per share, with a total value of $99,443.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $273,301.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. Regency Centers Corp.’s payout ratio is 186.92%.

Regency Centers Corp. Company Profile

Regency Centers Corporation is a real estate investment trust (REIT) and the general partner of the Regency Centers, L.P. (Operating Partnership). The Company’s operating, investing and financing activities are performed through the Operating Partnership, its subsidiaries and through its co-investment partnerships.

