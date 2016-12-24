Research Analysts Set Expectations for Boeing Co.’s FY2016 Earnings (BA)

Boeing Co. (NYSE:BA) – Equities researchers at Seaport Global Securities issued their FY2016 EPS estimates for shares of Boeing in a report released on Wednesday. Seaport Global Securities analyst J. Sullivan forecasts that the brokerage will post earnings per share of $7.13 for the year. Seaport Global Securities has a “Buy” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Boeing’s Q4 2016 earnings at $2.32 EPS, Q1 2017 earnings at $2.18 EPS, Q2 2017 earnings at $2.18 EPS, Q3 2017 earnings at $2.37 EPS, Q4 2017 earnings at $2.49 EPS and FY2017 earnings at $9.22 EPS.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks' consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.89. Boeing had a return on equity of 126.01% and a net margin of 4.52%. The company earned $23.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.52 earnings per share. The company's revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup Inc. decreased their price target on Boeing from $168.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 19th. Vetr downgraded Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $150.88 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. set a $109.00 price target on Boeing and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Jefferies Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a report on Saturday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $147.85.

Shares of Boeing (NYSE:BA) opened at 157.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $97.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.12 and a beta of 1.05. Boeing has a 12-month low of $102.10 and a 12-month high of $160.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $151.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $137.20.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cribstone Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Boeing by 3.9% in the second quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 10,956 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Boeing by 0.6% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 7,130 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $926,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Boeing by 2.5% in the second quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 198,672 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $25,802,000 after buying an additional 4,773 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Boeing by 1.4% in the second quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 31,409 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $4,079,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Virginia VA boosted its stake in Boeing by 2.5% in the second quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 3,516 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.77% of the company’s stock.

In other Boeing news, EVP J Michael Luttig sold 200,754 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.46, for a total value of $28,599,414.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be issued a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 8th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. This is a boost from Boeing’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.09. Boeing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.36%.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company is an aerospace firm. The Company operates in five segments: Commercial airplanes; Defense, Space & Security (BDS) business, such as Boeing Military Aircraft (BMA), Network & Space Systems (N&SS) and Global Services & Support (GS&S), and Boeing Capital (BCC). Its Commercial Airplanes segment develops, produces and markets commercial jet aircraft, which provides related support services to the commercial airline industry.

