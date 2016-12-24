Renasant Corp. (RNST) to Post Q1 2017 Earnings of $0.52 Per Share, FIG Partners Forecasts

Renasant Corp. (NASDAQ:RNST) – Research analysts at FIG Partners lowered their Q1 2017 earnings estimates for Renasant Corp. in a report released on Tuesday. FIG Partners analyst J. Rodis now forecasts that the brokerage will post earnings per share of $0.52 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.53. FIG Partners also issued estimates for Renasant Corp.’s Q2 2017 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q4 2017 earnings at $0.62 EPS and FY2017 earnings at $2.34 EPS.

Renasant Corp. (NASDAQ:RNST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.01. Renasant Corp. had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 19.24%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on RNST. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Renasant Corp. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Jefferies Group downgraded shares of Renasant Corp. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, November 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Renasant Corp. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. downgraded shares of Renasant Corp. from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, September 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.80.

Renasant Corp. (NASDAQ:RNST) opened at 42.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.89 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.16. Renasant Corp. has a one year low of $29.49 and a one year high of $44.65.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 12th. Renasant Corp.’s payout ratio is 33.80%.

In other Renasant Corp. news, Director Fred F. Sharpe purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $33.70 per share, with a total value of $67,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider O Leonard Dorminey sold 7,716 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.60, for a total transaction of $320,985.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,118,166.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Renasant Corp. by 0.5% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,419,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,236,000 after buying an additional 13,201 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Renasant Corp. by 3.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,484,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,998,000 after buying an additional 56,046 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. increased its stake in shares of Renasant Corp. by 9.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. now owns 1,145,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,512,000 after buying an additional 97,943 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Renasant Corp. by 3.4% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,065,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,817,000 after buying an additional 34,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its stake in shares of Renasant Corp. by 8.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 1,060,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,668,000 after buying an additional 84,474 shares during the last quarter. 60.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Renasant Corp. Company Profile

Renasant Corporation is a bank holding company that owns and operates Renasant Bank (the Bank) and Renasant Insurance, Inc (Renasant Insurance), a subsidiary of the Bank with operations in Mississippi. The Company operates through three segments: Community Banks segment, Insurance segment and Wealth Management segment.

