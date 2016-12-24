Red Hat Inc. (RHT) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

Red Hat Inc. (NYSE:RHT)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Friday after Jefferies Group lowered their price target on the stock from $79.00 to $76.00. The stock had previously closed at $67.12, but opened at $68.71. Jefferies Group currently has a hold rating on the stock. Red Hat shares last traded at $70.99, with a volume of 4,136,147 shares changing hands.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on RHT. Vetr raised Red Hat from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $81.54 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target on shares of Red Hat in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Barclays PLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Red Hat in a report on Thursday, September 15th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Red Hat from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted their price target on Red Hat from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.17.

In other news, Director William S. Kaiser sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.35, for a total value of $1,004,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 120,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,707,404.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Delisa Alexander sold 1,121 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $86,317.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,416,412. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Acrospire Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Red Hat by 36.4% in the third quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the open-source software company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt acquired a new position in Red Hat during the second quarter valued at about $137,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Red Hat by 183.3% in the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,700 shares of the open-source software company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in Red Hat by 94.9% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,783 shares of the open-source software company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Red Hat by 125.8% in the second quarter. Mizuho Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,393 shares of the open-source software company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 1,333 shares in the last quarter. 94.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $77.81 and its 200-day moving average is $76.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.21 and a beta of 1.50.

Red Hat (NYSE:RHT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 21st. The open-source software company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $615 million for the quarter. Red Hat had a return on equity of 20.33% and a net margin of 10.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Red Hat Inc. will post $2.26 EPS for the current year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This report was originally published by The Vista Voice and is owned by of The Vista Voice. If you are reading this report on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright laws. The correct version of this report can be accessed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2016/12/24/red-hat-inc-rht-shares-gap-down-on-analyst-downgrade/1131755.html.

Red Hat Company Profile

Red Hat, Inc (Red Hat) provides open source software solutions, using a community-powered approach to develop and offer operating system, virtualization, management, middleware, cloud, mobile and storage technologies. Red Hat operates through three geographical segments: the Americas, including the United States, Canada and Latin America; EMEA, including Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

Receive News & Ratings for Red Hat Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Red Hat Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.