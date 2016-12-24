Quotient Investors LLC Takes Position in Gilead Sciences Inc. (GILD)

Quotient Investors LLC purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 8,187 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $648,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GILD. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Gilead Sciences by 9.1% in the second quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Gilead Sciences by 15.5% in the third quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 1,301 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC raised its stake in Gilead Sciences by 20.8% in the second quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc raised its stake in Gilead Sciences by 340.5% in the second quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 1,339 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 1,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC raised its stake in Gilead Sciences by 9,305.9% in the second quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC now owns 1,599 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 1,582 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Gilead Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) traded up 0.46% during midday trading on Friday, reaching $73.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,307,649 shares. Gilead Sciences Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.83 and a 12 month high of $103.55. The firm has a market cap of $97.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.81 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $74.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.66.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $7.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.47 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 100.57% and a net margin of 47.74%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.22 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Gilead Sciences Inc. will post $11.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 13th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is presently 17.44%.

GILD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group AG lowered their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $115.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Piper Jaffray Cos. restated an “overweight” rating and set a $108.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. RBC Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Jefferies Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Gilead Sciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.19.

In related news, Director John W. Madigan sold 105,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.86, for a total transaction of $7,860,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 121,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,115,028.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider John C. Martin sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.63, for a total value of $7,763,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,231,096 shares in the company, valued at $250,829,982.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company. The Company focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The Company’s principal areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), liver diseases, such as chronic hepatitis C virus infection and chronic hepatitis B virus infection, cardiovascular, hematology/oncology and inflammation/respiratory.

