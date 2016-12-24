Quality Systems Inc. (QSII) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Quality Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:QSII) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nineteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twelve have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.36.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on QSII. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Quality Systems in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Dougherty & Co started coverage on Quality Systems in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Citigroup Inc. lowered Quality Systems to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Raymond James Financial Inc. lowered Quality Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Quality Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th.

Quality Systems (NASDAQ:QSII) opened at 12.89 on Monday. The firm’s market capitalization is $800.39 million. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.33. Quality Systems has a 52-week low of $10.60 and a 52-week high of $17.50.

Quality Systems (NASDAQ:QSII) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. The business earned $127.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.85 million. Quality Systems had a positive return on equity of 15.11% and a negative net margin of 1.15%. Quality Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Quality Systems will post $0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Quality Systems by 0.4% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 37,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its position in shares of Quality Systems by 1.7% in the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 10,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Quality Systems by 1.3% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 23,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Quality Systems by 2.0% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 20,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Quality Systems by 1.0% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 42,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.22% of the company’s stock.

Quality Systems Company Profile

Quality Systems, Inc (QSI) primarily, through its NextGen Healthcare subsidiary, provides technology-based solutions and services to the ambulatory care market in the United States. The Company is engaged in developing and marketing software and services that automate certain aspects of practice management (PM) and electronic health records (EHR) for medical and dental practices.

