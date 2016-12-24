Qualcomm Inc. (QCOM) Shares Sold by Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc.

Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. decreased its stake in Qualcomm Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 20.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,234 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 2,935 shares during the period. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc.’s holdings in Qualcomm were worth $770,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dearborn Partners LLC increased its position in Qualcomm by 5.0% in the second quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 387,261 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $20,746,000 after buying an additional 18,285 shares during the period. Hills Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in Qualcomm by 0.3% in the second quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co. now owns 32,172 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,723,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Americafirst Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Qualcomm during the second quarter valued at about $121,000. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC increased its position in Qualcomm by 1.2% in the second quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 17,225 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $923,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI increased its position in Qualcomm by 1.3% in the second quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 55,325 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,964,000 after buying an additional 694 shares during the period. 78.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Qualcomm Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) traded up 0.15% during trading on Friday, hitting $66.86. The company had a trading volume of 3,088,052 shares. Qualcomm Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.24 and a 12-month high of $71.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $67.29 and a 200 day moving average of $62.59. The company has a market capitalization of $98.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 1.36.

Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.15. Qualcomm had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 24.22%. The firm earned $9.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Qualcomm Inc. will post $4.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 28th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. Qualcomm’s payout ratio is 55.64%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Qualcomm from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $53.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. RBC Capital Markets reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Qualcomm in a research note on Friday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Qualcomm from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $69.34 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 target price (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Qualcomm in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Vetr downgraded shares of Qualcomm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.69.

In other news, President Derek K. Aberle sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.55, for a total transaction of $953,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 33,631 shares in the company, valued at $2,137,250.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Raymond V. Dittamore sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.39, for a total value of $1,231,020.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $397,551.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Qualcomm Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated is engaged in the development and commercialization of a digital communication technology called code division multiple access (CDMA). The Company is engaged in the development and commercialization of the orthogonal frequency division multiple access (OFDMA) family of technologies, including long-term evolution (LTE), which is an Orthogonal Frequency Division Multiplexing (OFDM)-based standard that uses OFDMA and single-carrier Frequency Division Multiple Access (FDMA), for cellular wireless communication applications.

