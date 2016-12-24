Q2 2017 Earnings Forecast for Estee Lauder Companies Inc. Issued By Jefferies Group (EL)

Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Group reduced their Q2 2017 earnings per share estimates for shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. Jefferies Group analyst K. Grundy now expects that the firm will post earnings per share of $1.13 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.14. Jefferies Group has a “Hold” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.04. Estee Lauder Companies had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 32.90%. The business earned $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on EL. B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $92.00 price target on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a report on Friday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a report on Friday, December 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Estee Lauder Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a report on Friday, September 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Estee Lauder Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.38.

Shares of Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) opened at 78.38 on Friday. Estee Lauder Companies has a one year low of $75.29 and a one year high of $97.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.72 billion, a PE ratio of 26.76 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $78.09 and a 200-day moving average of $87.20.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EL. Creative Planning increased its stake in Estee Lauder Companies by 151.1% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 766 shares during the period. Boston Common Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Estee Lauder Companies by 53.2% in the second quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 53,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,854,000 after buying an additional 18,520 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Estee Lauder Companies by 50.2% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 297,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,056,000 after buying an additional 99,364 shares during the period. QUANTRES ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd increased its stake in Estee Lauder Companies by 860.9% in the second quarter. QUANTRES ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 22,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,012,000 after buying an additional 19,800 shares during the period. Finally, Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. increased its stake in Estee Lauder Companies by 0.4% in the second quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 126,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,533,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.88% of the company’s stock.

In other Estee Lauder Companies news, EVP Gregory Polcer sold 3,533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.34, for a total transaction of $290,907.22. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,871,583.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Tracey Thomas Travis sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.13, for a total transaction of $781,300.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 36,025 shares in the company, valued at $2,814,633.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th were given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 28th. This is an increase from Estee Lauder Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. Estee Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.26%.

About Estee Lauder Companies

The Estee Lauder Companies Inc, is a manufacturer and marketer of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. The Company’s products are sold in over 150 countries and territories under a number of brand names, including Estee Lauder, Aramis, Clinique, Origins, Le Labo, M.A.C, Bobbi Brown, La Mer and Aveda.

