Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Maintains Stake in M/I Homes Inc. (MHO)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado held its position in shares of M/I Homes Inc. (NYSE:MHO) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,626 shares of the company’s stock at the end of the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in M/I Homes were worth $274,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MHO. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of M/I Homes during the second quarter valued at about $9,339,000. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. increased its stake in shares of M/I Homes by 20.5% in the second quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 1,396,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,301,000 after buying an additional 237,247 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of M/I Homes during the third quarter valued at about $1,851,000. Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new stake in shares of M/I Homes during the third quarter valued at about $1,695,000. Finally, Eii Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of M/I Homes during the second quarter valued at about $1,288,000.

M/I Homes Inc. (NYSE:MHO) traded down 0.39% during midday trading on Friday, hitting $25.75. The stock had a trading volume of 61,882 shares. The stock has a market cap of $635.20 million, a P/E ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.02. M/I Homes Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.56 and a 52 week high of $26.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.19.

M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.01. M/I Homes had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 3.01%. The business earned $442 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $446.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. M/I Homes’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that M/I Homes Inc. will post $2.45 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Wedbush began coverage on M/I Homes in a report on Monday, December 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company.

M/I Homes, Inc is a builder of single-family homes. The Company consists of two distinct operations: homebuilding and financial services. The Company’s homebuilding operations are aggregated for reporting purposes into three reporting segments: the Midwest, Mid-Atlantic and Southern regions. The Company’s financial services operations support its homebuilding operations by providing mortgage loans and title services to the customers of its homebuilding operations and is reported as its own segment.

