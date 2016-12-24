Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Has $270,000 Stake in Delek US Holdings Inc. (DK)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado maintained its position in shares of Delek US Holdings Inc. (NYSE:DK) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,626 shares of the company’s stock at the end of the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Delek US Holdings were worth $270,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Delek US Holdings during the third quarter worth approximately $8,705,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new position in Delek US Holdings during the third quarter valued at about $3,081,000. Alambic Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in Delek US Holdings during the third quarter valued at about $218,000. Chicago Equity Partners LLC bought a new position in Delek US Holdings during the third quarter valued at about $286,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Delek US Holdings by 2.1% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 447,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,732,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

Delek US Holdings Inc. (NYSE:DK) traded up 1.90% on Friday, reaching $24.72. 280,565 shares of the company traded hands. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.67. The company’s market capitalization is $1.53 billion. Delek US Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.41 and a 12 month high of $25.34.

Delek US Holdings (NYSE:DK) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.09. The company earned $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Delek US Holdings had a negative return on equity of 5.78% and a negative net margin of 4.61%. Delek US Holdings’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Delek US Holdings Inc. will post ($1.66) EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 18th. Delek US Holdings’s payout ratio is currently -16.22%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Has $270,000 Stake in Delek US Holdings Inc. (DK)” was originally posted by The Vista Voice and is the sole property of of The Vista Voice. If you are reading this story on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US and international trademark and copyright law. The correct version of this story can be viewed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2016/12/24/public-employees-retirement-association-of-colorado-has-270000-stake-in-delek-us-holdings-inc-dk/1132195.html.

Several research firms have issued reports on DK. Credit Suisse Group AG upgraded shares of Delek US Holdings from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Delek US Holdings from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Piper Jaffray Cos. upped their price objective on shares of Delek US Holdings from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Citigroup Inc. began coverage on shares of Delek US Holdings in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Delek US Holdings from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.35.

Delek US Holdings Company Profile

Delek US Holdings, Inc is an integrated energy business focused on petroleum refining, the transportation, storage and wholesale of crude oil, intermediate and refined products and convenience store retailing. The Company operates through three segments: Refining, Logistics and Retail. Its Refining Segment operates independent refineries in Tyler, Texas, and El Dorado, Arkansas with a combined design crude distillation capacity of approximately 155,000 barrels per day (bpd).

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Delek US Holdings Inc. (NYSE:DK).

Receive News & Ratings for Delek US Holdings Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delek US Holdings Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.