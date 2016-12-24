Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Cuts Position in Mercury General Corp. (MCY)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lowered its position in shares of Mercury General Corp. (NYSE:MCY) by 12.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,916 shares of the company’s stock after selling 703 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Mercury General Corp. were worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MCY. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Mercury General Corp. by 62.9% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mercury General Corp. during the second quarter worth $108,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mercury General Corp. during the second quarter worth $114,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mercury General Corp. during the second quarter worth $116,000. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Mercury General Corp. by 73.5% in the second quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. 43.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Mercury General Corp. (NYSE:MCY) traded down 0.13% during trading on Friday, reaching $60.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 70,070 shares. The company has a 50 day moving average of $58.68 and a 200-day moving average of $54.81. Mercury General Corp. has a 12-month low of $42.97 and a 12-month high of $61.19. The stock has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 0.44.

Mercury General Corp. (NYSE:MCY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10. Mercury General Corp. had a return on equity of 5.07% and a net margin of 3.74%. The business earned $808.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $785.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. Mercury General Corp.’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Mercury General Corp. will post $1.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $0.6225 dividend. This is a positive change from Mercury General Corp.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $2.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.14%. Mercury General Corp.’s dividend payout ratio is 112.67%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Mercury General Corp. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th.

In other news, Director Mike Curtius sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.29, for a total value of $84,435.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,046,093.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 34.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Mercury General Corp. Company Profile

Mercury General Corporation is an insurance holding company. The Company is engaged in writing personal automobile insurance through approximately 10 insurance subsidiaries in over 10 states. The Company operates through Property and Casualty business segment. The Company also writes homeowners, commercial automobile, commercial property, mechanical breakdown and umbrella insurance.

