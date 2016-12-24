Prudential Financial Inc. Sells 309,130 Shares of GameStop Corp. (GME)

Prudential Financial Inc. cut its position in shares of GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) by 40.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 454,252 shares of the company’s stock after selling 309,130 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned 0.44% of GameStop Corp. worth $12,532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. purchased a new stake in GameStop Corp. during the third quarter valued at $23,569,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in GameStop Corp. by 114.3% in the second quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,870,000 after buying an additional 800,000 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in GameStop Corp. by 0.6% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 79,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,189,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in GameStop Corp. by 1,212.2% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 201,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,549,000 after buying an additional 185,812 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in GameStop Corp. by 157.5% in the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 134,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,564,000 after buying an additional 82,016 shares during the period.

Shares of GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) opened at 25.41 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.34 and its 200 day moving average is $26.91. GameStop Corp. has a one year low of $20.10 and a one year high of $33.72. The company has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.14.

GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter. GameStop Corp. had a net margin of 4.32% and a return on equity of 18.74%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that GameStop Corp. will post $3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.82%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 29th. GameStop Corp.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.47%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Jaffray Cos. reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of GameStop Corp. in a report on Friday, August 26th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of GameStop Corp. in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Wedbush set a $36.00 target price on shares of GameStop Corp. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, August 28th. Vetr upgraded shares of GameStop Corp. from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.63 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, August 29th. Finally, Macquarie restated an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of GameStop Corp. in a report on Saturday, October 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. GameStop Corp. currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.07.

About GameStop Corp.

GameStop Corp. is an omnichannel video game retailer. The Company sells video game hardware, physical and digital video game software, video game accessories, as well as mobile and consumer electronics products and other merchandise through its GameStop, EB Games and Micromania stores. The Company operates its business in four Video Game Brands segments: United States, Canada, Australia and Europe, and Technology Brands segment.

