Profire Energy Inc. (PFIE) CEO Sells $31,088.00 in Stock

Profire Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIE) CEO Brenton W. Hatch sold 23,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.34, for a total transaction of $31,088.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,422,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,325,882. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of Profire Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIE) opened at 1.37 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.29 and a 200 day moving average of $1.21. Profire Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.65 and a 12-month high of $1.49. The company’s market cap is $72.96 million.

PFIE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Chardan Capital upgraded shares of Profire Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Profire Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 12th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Societe Generale purchased a new stake in shares of Profire Energy during the second quarter valued at about $166,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Profire Energy during the second quarter valued at about $309,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Profire Energy by 14.4% in the second quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 345,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 43,411 shares during the period. Northpointe Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Profire Energy by 2.3% in the second quarter. Northpointe Capital LLC now owns 1,883,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,091,000 after buying an additional 42,060 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of Profire Energy by 5.5% in the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,904,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,224,000 after buying an additional 152,351 shares during the period. 16.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Profire Energy

Profire Energy, Inc is an oilfield technology company. The Company is primarily engaged in the business of developing combustion management technologies for the oil and gas industry. It specializes in the creation of burner-management systems, used on a range of oilfield natural-draft fire tube vessels.

