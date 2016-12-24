Premier Gold Mines Ltd. (PG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Premier Gold Mines Ltd. (TSE:PG) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$4.61.

Several research firms recently commented on PG. Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$6.00 price target on shares of Premier Gold Mines in a research note on Friday, November 11th. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Premier Gold Mines from C$5.50 to C$5.00 in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$4.50 price objective on shares of Premier Gold Mines in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, TD Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a C$4.00 price objective on shares of Premier Gold Mines in a research report on Friday, October 28th.

Shares of Premier Gold Mines (TSE:PG) opened at 2.36 on Monday. The firm’s market cap is $473.31 million. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.34 and its 200 day moving average is $3.59. Premier Gold Mines has a 12 month low of $1.87 and a 12 month high of $5.05.

About Premier Gold Mines

Premier Gold Mines Limited (Premier) is a Canada-based mineral exploration company focused on exploring for and developing gold deposits within North America. The principal projects in which Premier holds an interest are the Trans-Canada Property, which includes the Hardrock project and the Brookbank project; McCoy-Cove Project, Lander County, Nevada, and South Arturo Mine, Elko County, Nevada.

