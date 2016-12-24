Preferred Apartment Communities Inc. (APTS) Receives $15.25 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Preferred Apartment Communities Inc. (NASDAQ:APTS) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six analysts that are covering the firm. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.25.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on APTS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Preferred Apartment Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Wunderlich decreased their price objective on shares of Preferred Apartment Communities from $15.50 to $14.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. National Securities raised their price objective on shares of Preferred Apartment Communities from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, FBR & Co restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Preferred Apartment Communities in a report on Friday, September 23rd.

In other news, Director William J. Gresham, Jr. sold 2,419 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.11, for a total value of $34,132.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,288 shares in the company, valued at $370,923.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steve Bartkowski sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.13, for a total transaction of $56,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 44,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $630,508.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Preferred Apartment Communities by 31.7% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 76,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,119,000 after buying an additional 18,300 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Preferred Apartment Communities during the second quarter worth approximately $172,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in Preferred Apartment Communities by 1.6% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 230,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,393,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Schnieders Capital Management LLC raised its position in Preferred Apartment Communities by 16.6% in the second quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 182,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,689,000 after buying an additional 26,050 shares during the period. Finally, Nationwide Fund Advisors raised its position in Preferred Apartment Communities by 171.0% in the second quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 37,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after buying an additional 23,892 shares during the period.

Preferred Apartment Communities (NASDAQ:APTS) opened at 13.97 on Monday. Preferred Apartment Communities has a 12 month low of $10.51 and a 12 month high of $15.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.58 and a 200 day moving average of $13.84.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 13th. This is a positive change from Preferred Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18.

About Preferred Apartment Communities

Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company is formed primarily to acquire and operate multifamily properties in select-targeted markets throughout the United States. It operates through three segments: multifamily communities, retail and real estate related financing.

