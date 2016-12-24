Power Integrations Inc. (POWI) Insider Balu Balakrishnan Sells 1,639 Shares of Stock

Power Integrations Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) insider Balu Balakrishnan sold 1,639 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.95, for a total transaction of $113,009.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 205,730 shares in the company, valued at $14,185,083.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Balu Balakrishnan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 20th, Balu Balakrishnan sold 176 shares of Power Integrations stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.95, for a total transaction of $12,135.20.

On Friday, November 11th, Balu Balakrishnan sold 1,885 shares of Power Integrations stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.94, for a total transaction of $122,411.90.

On Thursday, November 10th, Balu Balakrishnan sold 2,221 shares of Power Integrations stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $144,365.00.

On Wednesday, November 9th, Balu Balakrishnan sold 9,431 shares of Power Integrations stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.93, for a total transaction of $612,354.83.

On Monday, November 7th, Balu Balakrishnan sold 23,957 shares of Power Integrations stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.94, for a total transaction of $1,555,767.58.

On Friday, October 28th, Balu Balakrishnan sold 4,819 shares of Power Integrations stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.94, for a total value of $312,945.86.

On Monday, October 10th, Balu Balakrishnan sold 14,400 shares of Power Integrations stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.61, for a total value of $915,984.00.

On Monday, October 3rd, Balu Balakrishnan sold 40,000 shares of Power Integrations stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.42, for a total value of $2,536,800.00.

On Wednesday, September 28th, Balu Balakrishnan sold 10,000 shares of Power Integrations stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.70, for a total value of $617,000.00.

On Monday, September 26th, Balu Balakrishnan sold 10,000 shares of Power Integrations stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.57, for a total value of $605,700.00.

Power Integrations Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) opened at 68.50 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $66.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.77. Power Integrations Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.53 and a 1-year high of $70.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 43.03 and a beta of 1.03.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.10. Power Integrations had a return on equity of 11.90% and a net margin of 12.57%. The business had revenue of $103.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Power Integrations Inc. will post $2.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 28th. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.50%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of POWI. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in Power Integrations by 3.2% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 71,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,585,000 after buying an additional 2,230 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Power Integrations by 6.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,131,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,346,000 after buying an additional 67,873 shares during the last quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Power Integrations by 71.5% in the second quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. now owns 116,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,822,000 after buying an additional 48,485 shares during the last quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in Power Integrations by 66.8% in the second quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 43,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,168,000 after buying an additional 17,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Midwest Bank Trust Division raised its position in Power Integrations by 47.4% in the second quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 7,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 2,291 shares during the last quarter. 97.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on POWI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Power Integrations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target (up previously from $63.00) on shares of Power Integrations in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Drexel Hamilton started coverage on Power Integrations in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $79.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Power Integrations presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.00.

Power Integrations Company Profile

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion. The Company’s products are used in power converters that convert electricity from a high-voltage source to the type of power required for downstream use.

