Plantronics Inc. (PLT) Shares Bought by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Plantronics Inc. (NYSE:PLT) by 19.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 439,965 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 71,400 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 1.36% of Plantronics worth $22,860,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in Plantronics during the second quarter worth approximately $693,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its stake in shares of Plantronics by 38.7% in the second quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 5,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 1,505 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Plantronics by 3.5% in the second quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,175,000 after buying an additional 2,423 shares in the last quarter. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Plantronics by 14.4% in the second quarter. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. now owns 18,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,000 after buying an additional 2,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Plantronics by 31.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 556,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,497,000 after buying an additional 131,634 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Plantronics Inc. (NYSE:PLT) opened at 54.24 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 25.60 and a beta of 1.55. Plantronics Inc. has a one year low of $32.13 and a one year high of $56.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $52.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.76.

Plantronics (NYSE:PLT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. Plantronics had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 25.15%. The company had revenue of $216.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Plantronics Inc. will post $3.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Plantronics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.17%.

PLT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Plantronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Plantronics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd.

In related news, insider S Kenneth Kannappan sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.13, for a total value of $1,082,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 123,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,665,676.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Plantronics

Plantronics, Inc (Plantronics) is engaged in the design, manufacture, and distribution of headsets for business and consumer applications, and other specialty products for the hearing impaired. The Company is a global designer, manufacturer and marketer of communications headsets, telephone headset systems, other communication endpoints and accessories for the business and consumer markets.

