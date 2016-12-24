Philip Morris International Inc. (PM) Shares Sold by Abner Herrman & Brock LLC

Abner Herrman & Brock LLC reduced its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 0.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,607 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9 shares during the period. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PM. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC raised its position in Philip Morris International by 233.3% in the second quarter. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in Philip Morris International by 0.4% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the period. Acropolis Investment Management LLC raised its position in Philip Morris International by 0.5% in the third quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 1,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its position in Philip Morris International by 1.1% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Philip Morris International during the third quarter valued at approximately $116,000. 70.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) traded down 0.03% during trading on Friday, reaching $91.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,547,832 shares. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $90.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.91 and a beta of 0.88. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.46 and a 1-year high of $104.20.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.02. The company earned $6.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.01 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 59.94% and a net margin of 8.77%. The firm’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.24 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post $4.50 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be paid a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 20th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.54%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 99.52%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup Inc. assumed coverage on Philip Morris International in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $106.00 price objective on the stock. Vetr lowered Philip Morris International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.12 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 target price (up from $116.00) on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Jefferies Group began coverage on Philip Morris International in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $96.00 target price on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Philip Morris International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.61.

In other Philip Morris International news, Director Jun Makihara purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $89.22 per share, for a total transaction of $178,440.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc is a holding company engaged in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes, other tobacco products and other nicotine-containing products in markets outside of the United States. The Company’s products are sold in over 180 markets. Its segments include European Union; Eastern Europe, Middle East & Africa; Asia, and Latin America & Canada.

