Parkwood LLC Buys New Position in Acuity Brands Inc. (AYI)

Parkwood LLC bought a new stake in Acuity Brands Inc. (NYSE:AYI) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 21.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,830,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $949,749,000 after buying an additional 663,791 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 9.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,311,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,116,000 after buying an additional 196,804 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 13.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,619,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,529,000 after buying an additional 188,661 shares during the period. Janus Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 56.5% in the second quarter. Janus Capital Management LLC now owns 470,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,673,000 after buying an additional 169,833 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 302.0% in the second quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 177,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,088,000 after buying an additional 133,572 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Acuity Brands Inc. (NYSE:AYI) traded up 1.13% on Friday, hitting $234.92. The company had a trading volume of 327,665 shares. Acuity Brands Inc. has a 12 month low of $169.42 and a 12 month high of $280.89. The company has a 50-day moving average of $246.92 and a 200 day moving average of $254.49. The stock has a market cap of $10.18 billion, a PE ratio of 35.43 and a beta of 1.38.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 5th. The company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.18. Acuity Brands had a return on equity of 20.99% and a net margin of 8.84%. The firm earned $925.50 million during the quarter. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.63 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Acuity Brands Inc. will post $9.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AYI shares. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Acuity Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $272.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Tuesday. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $255.00 price objective on shares of Acuity Brands in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Acuity Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $295.00 price objective on shares of Acuity Brands in a report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co. raised Acuity Brands from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Acuity Brands has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $272.08.

About Acuity Brands

Acuity Brands, Inc is a provider of lighting solutions for commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure and residential applications throughout North America and other international markets. The Company operates through North American segment. The Company offers a portfolio of indoor and outdoor lighting and building management solutions for commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure and residential applications.

