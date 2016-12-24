Parkwood LLC Acquires Shares of 1,754 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (TMO)

Parkwood LLC acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 1,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,236,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,581,215,000 after buying an additional 247,812 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 11.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,216,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,214,093,000 after buying an additional 834,858 shares during the period. BlackRock Fund Advisors raised its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 7.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 5,834,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $862,051,000 after buying an additional 408,363 shares during the period. Carmignac Gestion raised its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 23.3% in the second quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 4,046,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,918,000 after buying an additional 763,421 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Group LTD raised its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Group LTD now owns 3,513,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,185,000 after buying an additional 80,842 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) traded up 0.94% during midday trading on Friday, hitting $141.84. 1,047,741 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $144.91 and its 200-day moving average is $150.77. The stock has a market cap of $56.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.35 and a beta of 1.17. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12 month low of $119.75 and a 12 month high of $160.68.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.06. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 14.95%. The company earned $4.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.80 earnings per share. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post $8.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is 12.00%.

Several analysts have commented on TMO shares. Leerink Swann restated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Sunday, November 20th. Cleveland Research lowered shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Bank of America Corp. set a $180.00 target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. reiterated a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $168.00 target price (down from $170.00) on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Monday, December 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.07.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc develops, manufactures and sells a range of products. The Company is a provider of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software and services for research, manufacturing, analysis, discovery and diagnostics. The company operates through four segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

