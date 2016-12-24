Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC Continues to Hold Stake in 3M Co. (MMM)

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC continued to hold its position in shares of 3M Co. (NYSE:MMM) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,050 shares of the company’s stock at the end of the third quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $714,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Cable Hill Partners LLC raised its position in shares of 3M by 5.0% in the second quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 583 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in 3M by 38.1% in the second quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Concannon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in 3M by 45.6% in the third quarter. Concannon Wealth Management LLC now owns 655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. raised its stake in 3M by 7.5% in the second quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in 3M during the second quarter valued at about $125,000. 63.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of 3M Co. (NYSE:MMM) traded down 0.25% on Friday, reaching $178.75. The company had a trading volume of 731,194 shares. The firm has a market cap of $107.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.54 and a beta of 1.05. 3M Co. has a one year low of $134.64 and a one year high of $182.27. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $174.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $174.82.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.01. The business earned $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.72 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 42.27% and a net margin of 16.40%. 3M’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.05 EPS. On average, analysts expect that 3M Co. will post $8.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th were given a dividend of $1.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.92%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MMM shares. Credit Suisse Group AG upped their price target on 3M from $186.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on 3M from $175.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised 3M from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $155.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Jefferies Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of 3M in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. 3M presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.14.

In other 3M news, insider Julie L. Bushman sold 10,771 shares of 3M stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.71, for a total value of $1,795,633.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 34,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,683,644.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael F. Roman sold 4,036 shares of 3M stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $726,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,794,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

3M Company Profile

3M Company is a technology company. The Company operates through five segments. Its Industrial segment serves markets, such as automotive original equipment manufacturer and automotive aftermarket, electronics, appliance, paper and printing, packaging, food and beverage, and construction. Its Safety and Graphics segment serves markets for the safety, security and productivity of people, facilities and systems.

