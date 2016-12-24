Orbital ATK Inc. (OA) Receives $99.84 Average PT from Analysts

Orbital ATK Inc. (NYSE:OA) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $99.84.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on OA. Deutsche Bank AG lifted their price objective on shares of Orbital ATK from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Wells Fargo & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Orbital ATK in a report on Monday, November 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Orbital ATK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Jefferies Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Orbital ATK in a report on Friday, October 21st.

Orbital ATK (NYSE:OA) opened at 87.48 on Wednesday. Orbital ATK has a 52 week low of $67.04 and a 52 week high of $94.92. The firm has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.31 and a beta of -0.22. The company has a 50-day moving average of $85.21 and a 200-day moving average of $81.20.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. Orbital ATK’s dividend payout ratio is 27.15%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OA. LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Orbital ATK during the second quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Orbital ATK by 13.4% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. MSI Financial Services Inc raised its stake in Orbital ATK by 75.7% in the third quarter. MSI Financial Services Inc now owns 2,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 871 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Orbital ATK during the second quarter valued at about $158,000. Finally, Independent Portfolio Consultants Inc. acquired a new stake in Orbital ATK during the third quarter valued at about $186,000. 85.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

