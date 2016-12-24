Oracle Corp. (ORCL) Shares Bought by Trust Co. of Virginia VA

Trust Co. of Virginia VA boosted its position in Oracle Corp. (NYSE:ORCL) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 181,185 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,225 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Virginia VA’s holdings in Oracle Corp. were worth $7,117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ORCL. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in Oracle Corp. by 48.0% in the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 16,745,200 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $685,381,000 after buying an additional 5,430,200 shares during the period. Tesco Pension Investment Ltd acquired a new stake in Oracle Corp. during the third quarter worth approximately $140,937,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Oracle Corp. during the second quarter worth approximately $126,162,000. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in Oracle Corp. by 35.1% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 9,692,099 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $396,697,000 after buying an additional 2,520,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Oracle Corp. by 55.4% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,412,640 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $262,469,000 after buying an additional 2,286,324 shares in the last quarter. 56.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Oracle Corp. (NYSE:ORCL) traded down 0.46% during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $38.78. 8,143,554 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $39.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.90. The stock has a market cap of $159.09 billion, a PE ratio of 18.51 and a beta of 1.19. Oracle Corp. has a 12 month low of $33.13 and a 12 month high of $42.00.

Oracle Corp. (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 15th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. Oracle Corp. had a net margin of 23.69% and a return on equity of 21.33%. The company had revenue of $9.07 billion for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Oracle Corp. will post $2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 5th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 3rd. Oracle Corp.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.99%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was published by The Vista Voice and is the sole property of of The Vista Voice. If you are accessing this news story on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of international copyright laws. The legal version of this news story can be read at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2016/12/24/oracle-corp-orcl-shares-bought-by-trust-co-of-virginia-va/1131957.html.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ORCL shares. Jefferies Group restated a “positive” rating and issued a $51.00 target price on shares of Oracle Corp. in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Oracle Corp. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Vetr upgraded Oracle Corp. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.94 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Barclays PLC restated a “buy” rating on shares of Oracle Corp. in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, JMP Securities restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Oracle Corp. in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Oracle Corp. has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.11.

In other news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.72, for a total value of $1,742,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 52,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,038,762.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Hector Garcia-Molina sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.85, for a total transaction of $153,187.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,281 shares in the company, valued at $338,278.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 29.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Oracle Corp.

Oracle Corporation (Oracle) provides products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology (IT) environments, including application, platform and infrastructure. The Company’s businesses include cloud and on-premise software, hardware and services. Its cloud and on-premise software business consists of three segments, including cloud software and on-premise software, which includes Software as a Service (SaaS) and Platform as a Service (PaaS) offerings, cloud infrastructure as a service (IaaS) and software license updates and product support.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Corp. (NYSE:ORCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Corp. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle Corp. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.