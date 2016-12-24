Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Takes Position in CryoLife Inc. (CRY)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CryoLife Inc. (NYSE:CRY) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 13,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Menta Capital LLC bought a new stake in CryoLife during the second quarter valued at $133,000. Creative Planning increased its stake in CryoLife by 14.1% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in CryoLife during the second quarter valued at $145,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in CryoLife by 6.7% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 12,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in CryoLife during the second quarter valued at $156,000. 66.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CryoLife Inc. (NYSE:CRY) traded up 1.55% during trading on Friday, reaching $19.70. 56,985 shares of the company traded hands. The company has a market capitalization of $647.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.88 and a beta of 1.27. CryoLife Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.94 and a 52 week high of $20.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.97.

CryoLife (NYSE:CRY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.08. CryoLife had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 8.37%. The business earned $45.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that CryoLife Inc. will post $0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CRY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CryoLife from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Canaccord Genuity set a $24.00 price objective on shares of CryoLife and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.40.

About CryoLife

CryoLife, Inc (CryoLife) is engaged in medical device manufacturing and distribution, and in the processing and distribution of implantable human tissues for cardiac and vascular surgeries. The Company operates in two segments: Medical Devices and Preservation Services. The Medical Devices segment sells BioGlue, BioFoam, PerClot, CardioGenesis cardiac laser therapy, Hemodialysis Reliable Outflow (HeRO) Graft, and ProCol Vascular Bioprosthesis (ProCol).

