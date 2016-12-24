Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Lowers Position in Minerals Technologies Inc. (MTX)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) by 10.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,475 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Minerals Technologies were worth $246,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Minerals Technologies by 235.6% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 10,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,000 after buying an additional 7,390 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP increased its position in shares of Minerals Technologies by 83.4% in the second quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 58,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,334,000 after buying an additional 26,695 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Minerals Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $902,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of Minerals Technologies by 0.6% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 159,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,240,000 after buying an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Acquisition Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Minerals Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,486,000. 95.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) traded up 1.15% during midday trading on Friday, hitting $79.30. 54,191 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $77.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.53. The company has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 2.08. Minerals Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.89 and a 52 week high of $83.20.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Monday, November 28th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. Minerals Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.19%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Minerals Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Minerals Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In related news, VP Michael Cipolla sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.35, for a total transaction of $260,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 21,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,592,130.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Minerals Technologies Company Profile

Minerals Technologies Inc is a resource-and technology-based company that develops, produces and markets worldwide a range of specialty mineral, mineral-based and synthetic mineral products and related systems and services. It has five segments. The Specialty Minerals, Performance Materials, and Construction Technologies segments produce and sell products and technologies based primarily upon the mineral products calcium carbonate, bentonite, talc, chromite and leonardite.

