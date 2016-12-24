Old Republic International Corp. (ORI) Stake Boosted by Creative Planning

Creative Planning increased its position in Old Republic International Corp. (NYSE:ORI) by 10.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,594 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 625 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Old Republic International Corp. were worth $116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORI. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Old Republic International Corp. by 40.3% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 414,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,295,000 after buying an additional 118,900 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Old Republic International Corp. during the third quarter worth $247,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in Old Republic International Corp. by 3.3% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 84,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,486,000 after buying an additional 2,680 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in Old Republic International Corp. by 7.8% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 247,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,369,000 after buying an additional 17,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in Old Republic International Corp. by 7.6% in the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 43,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $763,000 after buying an additional 3,065 shares during the last quarter. 70.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Old Republic International Corp. (NYSE:ORI) traded up 0.58% during trading on Friday, reaching $19.11. The company had a trading volume of 727,502 shares. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a PE ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 1.15. Old Republic International Corp. has a 12 month low of $16.51 and a 12 month high of $20.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.54.

Old Republic International Corp. (NYSE:ORI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. Old Republic International Corp. had a net margin of 7.29% and a return on equity of 8.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Old Republic International Corp. will post $1.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 5th were issued a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%. Old Republic International Corp.’s dividend payout ratio is 50.34%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Old Republic International Corp. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd.

In related news, CEO Aldo C. Zucaro bought 5,000 shares of Old Republic International Corp. stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.87 per share, for a total transaction of $84,350.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,255,000 shares in the company, valued at $21,171,850. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Aldo C. Zucaro bought 2,920 shares of Old Republic International Corp. stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.61 per share, with a total value of $48,501.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,250,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,762,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Old Republic International Corp. Company Profile

Old Republic International Corporation is a holding company. The Company is engaged in business of insurance underwriting and related services. The Company conducts its operations through various regulated insurance company subsidiaries, which are organized into three segments: General Insurance Group, Title Insurance Group and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group (RFIG) Run-off Business.

