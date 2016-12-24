OLD National Bancorp IN Has $28,110,000 Stake in Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL)

OLD National Bancorp IN reduced its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 6.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,960 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,306 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises about 1.6% of OLD National Bancorp IN’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $28,110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 97.3% in the second quarter. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC now owns 146 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 5.8% in the third quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 128 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 29.8% in the second quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 294.9% in the second quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.9% in the second quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.54% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) opened at 807.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $556.77 billion, a PE ratio of 29.57 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $791.62 and a 200-day moving average of $780.86. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $672.66 and a 12-month high of $839.00.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece was first published by The Vista Voice and is owned by of The Vista Voice. If you are viewing this piece on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US & international copyright law. The original version of this piece can be read at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2016/12/24/old-national-bancorp-in-has-28110000-stake-in-alphabet-inc-googl/1131911.html.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on GOOGL shares. Deutsche Bank AG reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,050.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Saturday, September 10th. Bank of America Corp. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $960.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Sunday, August 28th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $880.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Jefferies Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,000.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and forty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $943.88.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc is a holding company. The Company holds interests in Google Inc (Google). The Company’s segments include Google and Other Bets. Google segment includes Internet products, such as Search, Ads, Commerce, Maps, YouTube, Apps, Cloud, Android, Chrome, Google Play, and hardware products, including Chromecast, Chromebooks and Nexus, which are sold by the Company.

