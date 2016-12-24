Oakley Capital Investments Limited (LON:OCL) announced a dividend on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of GBX 4.50 ($0.06) per share on Monday, January 30th. This represents a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of Oakley Capital Investments Limited (LON:OCL) opened at 159.50 on Friday. The company’s market capitalization is GBX 302.74 million. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1.51 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1.39. Oakley Capital Investments Limited has a one year low of GBX 120.00 and a one year high of GBX 161.00.

Separately, Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 180 ($2.23) price target on shares of Oakley Capital Investments Limited in a report on Monday, September 5th.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was originally published by The Vista Voice and is the propert of of The Vista Voice. If you are viewing this news story on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark law. The correct version of this news story can be accessed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2016/12/24/oakley-capital-investments-limited-ocl-to-issue-gbx-4-50-dividend/1131801.html.

In other news, insider Peter Dubens purchased 950,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 137 ($1.70) per share, with a total value of £1,301,500 ($1,615,365.52).

About Oakley Capital Investments Limited

Oakley Capital Investments Limited is a closed-ended investment company. The principal objective of the Company is to achieve capital appreciation through investments in a diversified portfolio of private mid-market the United Kingdom and European businesses. The Company achieves its investment objective primarily through its investments in over two private equity funds (the Funds), Oakley Capital Private Equity L.P.

Receive News & Ratings for Oakley Capital Investments Limited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oakley Capital Investments Limited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.