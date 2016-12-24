Oakbrook Investments LLC Invests $403,000 in Torchmark Corp. (TMK)

Oakbrook Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Torchmark Corp. (NYSE:TMK) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 6,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $403,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TMK. Balentine LLC raised its stake in Torchmark Corp. by 5.7% in the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 1,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its stake in Torchmark Corp. by 2,706.2% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 2,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 2,192 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Torchmark Corp. during the second quarter valued at approximately $151,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in Torchmark Corp. by 7.7% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 2,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Torchmark Corp. during the second quarter valued at approximately $197,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.22% of the company’s stock.

Torchmark Corp. (NYSE:TMK) traded down 0.47% during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $74.27. 242,461 shares of the stock traded hands. The company has a 50 day moving average of $71.17 and a 200-day moving average of $64.77. Torchmark Corp. has a 12-month low of $48.47 and a 12-month high of $75.07. The stock has a market cap of $8.81 billion, a PE ratio of 16.75 and a beta of 0.99.

Torchmark Corp. (NYSE:TMK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $990 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $964.48 million. Torchmark Corp. had a net margin of 14.05% and a return on equity of 11.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Torchmark Corp. will post $4.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 4th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. Torchmark Corp.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.56%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece was first published by The Vista Voice and is the propert of of The Vista Voice. If you are viewing this piece on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark legislation. The legal version of this piece can be accessed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2016/12/24/oakbrook-investments-llc-invests-403000-in-torchmark-corp-tmk/1132137.html.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Torchmark Corp. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Wells Fargo & Co. reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Torchmark Corp. in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Bank of America Corp. downgraded shares of Torchmark Corp. from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group AG began coverage on shares of Torchmark Corp. in a research report on Friday, October 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.90.

In related news, insider Larry M. Hutchison sold 37,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.27, for a total value of $2,372,625.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 519,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,849,657.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Gary L. Coleman sold 22,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.23, for a total transaction of $1,444,805.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 625,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,555,486.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Torchmark Corp.

Torchmark Corporation is an insurance holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of life and health insurance products and annuities to a broad base of customers. The Company’s segments include life insurance, health insurance, annuities and investment. The life insurance segment offers whole-life insurance and term life insurance.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Torchmark Corp. (NYSE:TMK).

Receive News & Ratings for Torchmark Corp. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Torchmark Corp. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.