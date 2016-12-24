Nutrisystem Inc. (NTRI) Receives $36.14 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Nutrisystem Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRI) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $36.14.

NTRI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of Nutrisystem in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Citigroup Inc. raised their price target on Nutrisystem from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nutrisystem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Wunderlich raised their price target on Nutrisystem from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Barrington Research raised their price target on Nutrisystem from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st.

In related news, insider Dawn M. Zier sold 30,011 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.23, for a total value of $1,087,298.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 242,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,771,681.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Dawn M. Zier sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.81, for a total value of $895,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 247,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,851,193.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Emerald Advisers Inc. PA raised its position in Nutrisystem by 150.8% in the second quarter. Emerald Advisers Inc. PA now owns 942,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,896,000 after buying an additional 566,608 shares during the period. SG Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Nutrisystem during the second quarter worth $13,430,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in Nutrisystem during the second quarter worth $12,916,000. Teachers Advisors Inc. raised its position in Nutrisystem by 358.1% in the second quarter. Teachers Advisors Inc. now owns 325,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,246,000 after buying an additional 254,181 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Nutrisystem by 349.2% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 288,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,556,000 after buying an additional 224,027 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.27% of the company’s stock.

Nutrisystem (NASDAQ:NTRI) opened at 35.45 on Wednesday. Nutrisystem has a 52 week low of $17.25 and a 52 week high of $37.85. The company has a 50-day moving average of $35.61 and a 200 day moving average of $30.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.38 and a beta of 0.91.

Nutrisystem (NASDAQ:NTRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $124.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $238.36 million. Nutrisystem had a return on equity of 43.89% and a net margin of 5.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Nutrisystem will post $1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

About Nutrisystem

Nutrisystem, Inc (Nutrisystem) is a provider of weight management products and services, including nutritionally balanced weight loss programs, multi-day kits available at retail locations and digital tools to support weight loss. The Company’s program customers purchase monthly food packages containing four-week meal plan consisting supply of breakfasts, lunches, dinners and snacks and flex meal plan recipes, which they supplement with fresh fruits, vegetables and dairy.

