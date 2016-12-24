Northwest Natural Gas Co. (NWN) Position Boosted by Capstone Asset Management Co.

Capstone Asset Management Co. raised its position in Northwest Natural Gas Co. (NYSE:NWN) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,380 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Capstone Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Northwest Natural Gas were worth $504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of Northwest Natural Gas by 22.8% in the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 154,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,001,000 after buying an additional 28,639 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Northwest Natural Gas by 2.5% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 237,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,269,000 after buying an additional 5,801 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Northwest Natural Gas by 89.6% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,000 after buying an additional 4,441 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Northwest Natural Gas by 4.3% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 200,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,965,000 after buying an additional 8,172 shares during the period. Finally, Global X Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in Northwest Natural Gas by 10.9% in the second quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 111,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,258,000 after buying an additional 10,978 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.98% of the company’s stock.

Northwest Natural Gas Co. (NYSE:NWN) traded down 0.42% during trading on Friday, hitting $59.95. The stock had a trading volume of 46,198 shares. The company has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.44 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $58.29 and a 200-day moving average of $60.42. Northwest Natural Gas Co. has a 12-month low of $48.90 and a 12-month high of $66.17.

Northwest Natural Gas (NYSE:NWN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.05. Northwest Natural Gas had a return on equity of 7.87% and a net margin of 8.96%. The business earned $87.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.24) earnings per share. Northwest Natural Gas’s revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Northwest Natural Gas Co. will post $2.21 EPS for the current year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Northwest Natural Gas Co. (NWN) Position Boosted by Capstone Asset Management Co.” was posted by The Vista Voice and is the sole property of of The Vista Voice. If you are accessing this article on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US and international trademark & copyright legislation. The correct version of this article can be read at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2016/12/24/northwest-natural-gas-co-nwn-position-boosted-by-capstone-asset-management-co/1132115.html.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Northwest Natural Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Northwest Natural Gas in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Northwest Natural Gas currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.50.

About Northwest Natural Gas

Northwest Natural Gas Company is engaged in the distribution of natural gas. The Company’s segments include Local Gas Distribution, Gas Storage and other. The Company maintains operations in Oregon, Washington and California and conducts businesses through NW Natural and its subsidiaries. The local gas distribution business, referred to as the utility segment, serves residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Oregon and southwest Washington.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northwest Natural Gas Co. (NYSE:NWN).

Receive News & Ratings for Northwest Natural Gas Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northwest Natural Gas Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.