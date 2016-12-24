Noble Corp. (NE) Expected to Post FY2016 Earnings of ($0.28) Per Share

Noble Corp. (NYSE:NE) – Equities researchers at Capital One Financial Corp. decreased their FY2016 earnings per share estimates for shares of Noble Corp. in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. Capital One Financial Corp. analyst J. Gibney now expects that the firm will post earnings of ($0.28) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.23). Capital One Financial Corp. also issued estimates for Noble Corp.’s Q4 2016 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, Q1 2017 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q2 2017 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, Q4 2017 earnings at ($0.47) EPS, FY2017 earnings at ($1.33) EPS and FY2018 earnings at ($1.81) EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on NE. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Noble Corp. in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $6.50 price target for the company. Vetr cut Noble Corp. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.90 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Jefferies Group decreased their target price on Noble Corp. from $7.50 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Credit Suisse Group AG reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Noble Corp. in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Noble Corp. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Noble Corp. currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.76.

Noble Corp. (NYSE:NE) opened at 6.16 on Friday. Noble Corp. has a 12-month low of $4.45 and a 12-month high of $13.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.97 and a 200-day moving average of $6.65. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 2.21.

Noble Corp. (NYSE:NE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.04. The business earned $385.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $646.42 million. Noble Corp. had a return on equity of 2.14% and a net margin of 7.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 57.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NE. Hedeker Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Noble Corp. during the third quarter worth about $255,000. IBM Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Noble Corp. by 0.3% in the second quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 24,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in shares of Noble Corp. by 0.5% in the second quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 32,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Oakbrook Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Noble Corp. by 0.9% in the third quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC now owns 22,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, State Treasurer State of Michigan boosted its position in shares of Noble Corp. by 0.3% in the third quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan now owns 97,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.79% of the company’s stock.

Noble Corp. Company Profile

Noble Corporation is an offshore drilling contractor for the oil and gas industry. The Company performs contract drilling services with its fleet of 79 mobile offshore drilling units and one floating production storage and offloading unit (NYSE:NE) located globally.

