NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan Has $481,000 Position in Skyworks Solutions Inc. (SWKS)

NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan continued to hold its stake in Skyworks Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,318 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock at the end of the third quarter. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New England Research & Management Inc. increased its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 0.8% in the third quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 5,950 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC increased its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 0.8% in the second quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 8,686 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $550,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Independent Portfolio Consultants Inc. increased its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 2.3% in the third quarter. Independent Portfolio Consultants Inc. now owns 2,910 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 1.7% in the second quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 5,540 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 0.3% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 33,300 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,107,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Skyworks Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) traded down 0.15% during trading on Friday, reaching $78.03. 826,697 shares of the company were exchanged. The company’s 50-day moving average is $76.70 and its 200 day moving average is $72.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.50 billion, a PE ratio of 15.06 and a beta of 1.03. Skyworks Solutions Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.50 and a 1-year high of $82.28.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.04. The business earned $835.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $830.94 million. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 30.26% and a return on equity of 28.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions Inc. will post $6.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.62%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This report was published by The Vista Voice and is owned by of The Vista Voice. If you are viewing this report on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright laws. The correct version of this report can be accessed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2016/12/24/nj-state-employees-deferred-compensation-plan-has-481000-position-in-skyworks-solutions-inc-swks/1132111.html.

Several research firms have issued reports on SWKS. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Friday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $88.00 price objective on Skyworks Solutions and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 6th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 price objective (up previously from $73.00) on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Cowen and Company increased their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Northland Securities reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Monday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Skyworks Solutions has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.85.

In related news, insider Peter L. Gammel sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.21, for a total transaction of $112,815.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 23,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,749,610.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy R. Furey sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.81, for a total transaction of $583,575.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,135,651.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions Inc is engaged in the production of analog semiconductors. The Company supports automotive, broadband, wireless infrastructure, energy management, Global Positioning System (GPS), industrial, medical, military, wireless networking, smartphone and tablet applications. The Company’s portfolio includes amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, infrastructure radio frequency (RF) subsystems, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, phase locked loops (PLLs), synthesizers, voltage controlled oscillator power dividers (VCOs), power dividers/combiners, power management devices, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Skyworks Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS).

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.