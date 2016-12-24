NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan Has $473,000 Stake in Darling Ingredients Inc. (DAR)

NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan maintained its position in shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,000 shares of the company’s stock at the end of the third quarter. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan’s holdings in Darling Ingredients were worth $473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parkwood LLC raised its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 14.4% in the third quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 16,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 2,049 shares during the last quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 2.2% in the third quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 237,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,204,000 after buying an additional 5,111 shares during the period. Parsec Financial Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 1.0% in the third quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 147,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,988,000 after buying an additional 1,421 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 103.7% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after buying an additional 21,098 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 25.5% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) traded down 0.68% during trading on Friday, hitting $13.20. The stock had a trading volume of 1,044,467 shares. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.86 and a beta of 1.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.14. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a one year low of $7.78 and a one year high of $15.93.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 4.40% and a return on equity of 7.34%. The firm earned $853.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $858.92 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.02) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post $0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Darling Ingredients from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Canaccord Genuity set a $18.00 price target on Darling Ingredients and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. TheStreet cut Darling Ingredients from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Roth Capital set a $16.50 price target on Darling Ingredients and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.94.

About Darling Ingredients

Darling Ingredients Inc, formerly Darling International Inc, is a developer and producer of sustainable natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The Company offers a range of ingredients and specialty solutions for customers in the food, pet food, pharmaceutical, feed, fuel, bioenergy and fertilizer industries.

