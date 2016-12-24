Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Maintains Position in NVR Inc. (NVR)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC continued to hold its stake in NVR Inc. (NYSE:NVR) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 400 shares of the company’s stock at the end of the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVR were worth $656,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of NVR by 58.0% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 79 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of NVR by 7.5% in the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 86 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of NVR during the second quarter valued at $169,000. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVR during the second quarter valued at $178,000. Finally, Pacad Investment Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of NVR during the second quarter valued at $178,000. 79.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVR Inc. (NYSE:NVR) traded up 0.27% on Friday, reaching $1670.00. 11,862 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.01 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1,599.07 and a 200 day moving average of $1,658.63. NVR Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,462.02 and a 52 week high of $1,845.37.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $28.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $29.46 by $1.00. NVR had a return on equity of 31.70% and a net margin of 7.36%. The company earned $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $27.11 earnings per share. NVR’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that NVR Inc. will post $99.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Maintains Position in NVR Inc. (NVR)” was first published by The Vista Voice and is the sole property of of The Vista Voice. If you are accessing this report on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright laws. The legal version of this report can be accessed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2016/12/24/nisa-investment-advisors-llc-maintains-position-in-nvr-inc-nvr/1132101.html.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NVR. Bank of America Corp. raised shares of NVR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NVR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co. began coverage on shares of NVR in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,793.00.

In related news, Director David A. Preiser sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,504.33, for a total value of $902,598.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $407,673.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 10.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NVR Company Profile

NVR, Inc is engaged in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes and condominium buildings. The Company also operates a mortgage banking and title services business. The Company’s mortgage banking operations are operated primarily through a subsidiary, NVR Mortgage Finance, Inc (NVRM).

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVR Inc. (NYSE:NVR).

Receive News & Ratings for NVR Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVR Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.