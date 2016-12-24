Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $636,000 Position in Gigamon Inc. (GIMO)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC maintained its stake in shares of Gigamon Inc. (NYSE:GIMO) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,600 shares of the company’s stock at the end of the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Gigamon were worth $636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Gigamon during the second quarter valued at $45,596,000. AO Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Gigamon during the second quarter valued at $20,695,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Gigamon during the second quarter valued at $13,572,000. Sylebra HK Co Ltd bought a new position in shares of Gigamon during the second quarter valued at $8,609,000. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Gigamon during the second quarter valued at $8,319,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

Gigamon Inc. (NYSE:GIMO) traded down 0.32% during midday trading on Friday, hitting $47.10. 283,841 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company’s 50 day moving average is $53.00 and its 200 day moving average is $47.07. Gigamon Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.23 and a 1-year high of $61.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.57 and a beta of 1.67.

Gigamon (NYSE:GIMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $83.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.56 million. Gigamon had a net margin of 15.56% and a return on equity of 7.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 47.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. Analysts predict that Gigamon Inc. will post $1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GIMO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Gigamon in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Bank of America Corp. raised shares of Gigamon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gigamon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Rosenblatt Securities set a $70.00 price target on shares of Gigamon and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, DA Davidson raised shares of Gigamon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Gigamon has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.25.

In other Gigamon news, Director Ted C. Ho sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.66, for a total transaction of $3,279,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $647,010.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Paul Hooper sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.28, for a total transaction of $2,442,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 183,693 shares in the company, valued at $9,970,856.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 9.66% of the company’s stock.

About Gigamon

Gigamon Inc offers solutions that deliver visibility and control of traffic across networks. The Company’s Visibility Fabric solution consists of a distributed system of nodes that enable a level of visibility, modification and control of network traffic. Its GigaSECURE Security Delivery Platform enables the delivery of network, data as a service, for multiple security tools.

