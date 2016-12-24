Ngam Advisors L.P. Acquires 3,096 Shares of PRA Group Inc. (PRAA)

Ngam Advisors L.P. raised its position in shares of PRA Group Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA) by 17.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,096 shares during the period. Ngam Advisors L.P.’s holdings in PRA Group were worth $708,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PRAA. Cooke & Bieler LP raised its position in PRA Group by 70.0% in the second quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,132,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,329,000 after buying an additional 466,228 shares during the period. BloombergSen Inc. raised its position in PRA Group by 1.6% in the second quarter. BloombergSen Inc. now owns 1,948,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,040,000 after buying an additional 30,567 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its position in PRA Group by 1.3% in the second quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 618,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,921,000 after buying an additional 8,138 shares during the period. Boston Partners purchased a new position in PRA Group during the second quarter worth $9,404,000. Finally, WS Management Lllp purchased a new position in PRA Group during the second quarter worth $21,475,000.

Shares of PRA Group Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA) traded up 0.84% during midday trading on Friday, hitting $36.05. 159,303 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.58 and a 200 day moving average of $30.66. PRA Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.00 and a 52 week high of $38.90. The stock has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 1.42.

PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.03. PRA Group had a return on equity of 17.26% and a net margin of 15.87%. The company earned $222 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. PRA Group’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that PRA Group Inc. will post $2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Ngam Advisors L.P. Acquires 3,096 Shares of PRA Group Inc. (PRAA)” was reported by The Vista Voice and is the sole property of of The Vista Voice. If you are viewing this piece on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US and international copyright and trademark laws. The original version of this piece can be accessed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2016/12/24/ngam-advisors-l-p-acquires-3096-shares-of-pra-group-inc-praa/1132079.html.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PRAA shares. Raymond James Financial Inc. reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of PRA Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SunTrust Banks Inc. set a $42.00 price objective on shares of PRA Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of PRA Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PRA Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.20.

In other PRA Group news, insider Michael J. Petit sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.21, for a total value of $513,150.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 106,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,655,577.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michael J. Petit sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.26, for a total value of $188,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 91,857 shares in the company, valued at $3,147,020.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About PRA Group

PRA Group, Inc (PRA Group), formerly Portfolio Recovery Associates, Inc, is a financial and business services company with operations in the Americas and Europe. The Company is engaged in the acquisition and collection of nonperforming loans in the Americas and Europe. Its business focuses upon the acquisition, collection, and processing of both unpaid and normal-course accounts receivable originally owed to credit grantors, government entities and others.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PRA Group Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA).

Receive News & Ratings for PRA Group Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PRA Group Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.