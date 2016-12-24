Neuberger Berman Group LLC Sells 12,347 Shares of AVX Corp. (AVX)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lowered its stake in AVX Corp. (NYSE:AVX) by 16.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 61,078 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,347 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in AVX Corp. were worth $842,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KCG Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of AVX Corp. during the second quarter worth about $186,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of AVX Corp. by 105.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 7,310 shares in the last quarter. TFS Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of AVX Corp. during the second quarter worth about $197,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of AVX Corp. by 17.6% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 41,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after buying an additional 6,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Malaga Cove Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of AVX Corp. during the third quarter worth about $570,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVX Corp. (NYSE:AVX) traded up 0.38% during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.85. 61,741 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. AVX Corp. has a 1-year low of $10.43 and a 1-year high of $16.07. The company has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 28.30 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.24 and a 200-day moving average of $14.10.

AVX Corp. (NYSE:AVX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. The firm earned $327.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $316.40 million. AVX Corp. had a return on equity of 5.44% and a net margin of 9.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that AVX Corp. will post $0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AVX Corp. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th.

About AVX Corp.

AVX Corporation (AVX) is a manufacturer and supplier and reseller of a line of passive electronic components, interconnect devices and related products. AVX operates in three segments: Passive Components, Kyocera Electronic Devices (KED Resale) and Interconnect. The Passive Components segment consists of surface mount and leaded ceramic capacitors, surface mount and leaded tantalum capacitors, surface mount and leaded film capacitors, thick and thin film packages of multiple passive integrated components, thermistors, inductors and resistive products.

