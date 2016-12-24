NeoPhotonics Corp. (NPTN) Position Decreased by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of NeoPhotonics Corp. (NYSE:NPTN) by 15.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 53,357 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,934 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of NeoPhotonics Corp. worth $872,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC bought a new position in NeoPhotonics Corp. during the second quarter worth approximately $2,525,000. Alambic Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in NeoPhotonics Corp. during the second quarter worth approximately $768,000. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in NeoPhotonics Corp. by 27.6% in the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,104,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,530,000 after buying an additional 238,670 shares during the last quarter. Herald Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in NeoPhotonics Corp. during the second quarter worth approximately $953,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in NeoPhotonics Corp. by 352.5% in the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 57,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after buying an additional 45,117 shares during the last quarter. 80.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NeoPhotonics Corp. (NYSE:NPTN) traded down 2.68% during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.91. The company had a trading volume of 494,132 shares. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.20. The firm’s market capitalization is $461.75 million. NeoPhotonics Corp. has a 1-year low of $7.61 and a 1-year high of $18.51.

NeoPhotonics Corp. (NYSE:NPTN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $103.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.04 million. NeoPhotonics Corp. had a negative net margin of 0.46% and a positive return on equity of 4.18%. NeoPhotonics Corp.’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NeoPhotonics Corp. will post $0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “NeoPhotonics Corp. (NPTN) Position Decreased by Victory Capital Management Inc.” was reported by The Vista Voice and is the sole property of of The Vista Voice. If you are accessing this piece on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US and international trademark and copyright laws. The original version of this piece can be viewed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2016/12/24/neophotonics-corp-nptn-position-decreased-by-victory-capital-management-inc/1132055.html.

NPTN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet lowered NeoPhotonics Corp. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $12.75 price target on shares of NeoPhotonics Corp. in a report on Sunday, November 6th. Piper Jaffray Cos. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of NeoPhotonics Corp. in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered NeoPhotonics Corp. from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target (down from $16.00) on shares of NeoPhotonics Corp. in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.92.

NeoPhotonics Corp. Company Profile

NeoPhotonics Corporation develops, manufactures and markets optoelectronic products that transmit, receive and switch digital optical signals for communications networks. The Company develops and manufactures Transmitter Products, Receiver Products and Switch Products that are used in ultra-high speed digital optical communications, high speed switching and provisioning, and access connections for wireless and fiber-to-the-home communications networks.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NPTN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NeoPhotonics Corp. (NYSE:NPTN).

Receive News & Ratings for NeoPhotonics Corp. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeoPhotonics Corp. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.