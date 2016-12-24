Neogen Corp. (NEOG) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Neogen Corp. (NASDAQ:NEOG) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday. The brokerage presently has a $73.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research’s price target suggests a potential upside of 9.66% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Neogen Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets a diverse line of products dedicated to food and animal safety. The company’s food safety segment consists primarily of diagnostic test kits and related products, including dehydrated culture media, marketed to food producers and processors to aid in the detection of foodborne bacteria, natural toxins, food allergens, drug residues, pesticide residues, plant disease infections and levels of general sanitation. “

Separately, Craig Hallum cut Neogen Corp. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th.

Neogen Corp. (NASDAQ:NEOG) opened at 66.57 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $62.46 and a 200 day moving average of $57.25. Neogen Corp. has a one year low of $43.79 and a one year high of $69.09. The firm has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.63 and a beta of 1.55.

Neogen Corp. (NASDAQ:NEOG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 21st. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. The company earned $90.70 million during the quarter. Neogen Corp. had a return on equity of 9.54% and a net margin of 11.49%. The business’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Neogen Corp. will post $1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO James L. Herbert sold 12,000 shares of Neogen Corp. stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.22, for a total value of $662,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 886,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,927,404.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Edward Bradley sold 21,600 shares of Neogen Corp. stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.16, for a total value of $1,321,056.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 144,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,814,990.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Neogen Corp. by 107.1% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after buying an additional 6,058 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Asset Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Neogen Corp. by 9.6% in the second quarter. Capstone Asset Management Co. now owns 14,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $795,000 after buying an additional 1,240 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Neogen Corp. by 1.1% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI boosted its position in shares of Neogen Corp. by 6.0% in the second quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 11,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after buying an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new position in shares of Neogen Corp. during the second quarter valued at about $219,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.84% of the company’s stock.

Neogen Corporation develops, manufactures and markets a range of products and services dedicated to food and animal safety. The Company operates through two segments: Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment produces and markets diagnostic test kits and related products used by food producers and processors to detect harmful natural toxins, foodborne bacteria, allergens and levels of general sanitation.

