Needelman Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,440 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)

Needelman Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 12.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,025 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,440 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson comprises 3.6% of Needelman Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Needelman Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Americafirst Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter valued at $101,000. Tuttle Tactical Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter valued at $103,000. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 24.3% in the second quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 221.2% in the second quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 1,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NCM Capital Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter valued at $127,000. 64.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) traded up 0.45% on Friday, hitting $115.96. The stock had a trading volume of 2,993,339 shares. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $94.28 and a 1-year high of $126.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $315.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.35 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $114.81 and a 200-day moving average of $118.34.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.02. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 25.30% and a net margin of 22.03%. The business had revenue of $17.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post $6.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 18th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.64%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on JNJ. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Jefferies Group decreased their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $119.00 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Vetr lowered Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.13 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Leerink Swann reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Sunday, September 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Johnson & Johnson presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.81.

In other news, Director Charles Prince purchased 875 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $114.11 per share, for a total transaction of $99,846.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,026,197.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which is engaged in the research and development, manufacture and sale of a range of products in the healthcare field. The Company’s segments include Consumer, Pharmaceutical and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment includes a range of products used in the baby care, oral care, skin care, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health and wound care markets.

