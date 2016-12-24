National Fuel Gas Co. (NFG) Stake Increased by Gateway Investment Advisers LLC

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in National Fuel Gas Co. (NYSE:NFG) by 7.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 170,320 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,050 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC owned approximately 0.20% of National Fuel Gas worth $9,209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 0.7% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. CrestPoint Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 1.6% in the third quarter. CrestPoint Capital Management LLC now owns 6,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 4.5% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 2,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 1.5% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 9,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 2.1% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. 63.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of National Fuel Gas Co. (NYSE:NFG) traded down 1.14% during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $57.85. 228,029 shares of the company traded hands. The firm’s market capitalization is $4.93 billion. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $55.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.60. National Fuel Gas Co. has a 52 week low of $39.76 and a 52 week high of $59.62.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.13. National Fuel Gas had a negative net margin of 20.03% and a positive return on equity of 16.27%. The company had revenue of $292.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $355.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that National Fuel Gas Co. will post $3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $0.405 dividend. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 28th. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently -47.23%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NFG. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of National Fuel Gas in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Jefferies Group raised shares of National Fuel Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of National Fuel Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.67.

In other news, Director Philip C. Ackerman sold 105,929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.09, for a total value of $5,835,628.61. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 477,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,320,073.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Philip C. Ackerman sold 27,838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.76, for a total transaction of $1,552,246.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 583,694 shares in the company, valued at $32,546,777.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About National Fuel Gas

National Fuel Gas Company is a holding company. The Company is an energy company engaged in the production, gathering, transportation, distribution and marketing of natural gas. The Company operates through five segments: Exploration and Production, including operations carried out through its subsidiary, Seneca Resources Corporation; Pipeline and Storage, including operations carried out through its subsidiaries, National Fuel Gas Supply Corporation and Empire Pipeline, Inc; Gathering, including operations carried out through subsidiaries of National Fuel Gas Midstream Corporation; Utility, including operations are carried out by through its subsidiary, Distribution Corporation, and Energy Marketing, including operations carried out through its subsidiary, National Fuel Resources, Inc The Company operates an integrated business, with assets centered in western New York and Pennsylvania.

